Brazil's waste management co Ambipar plans to raise $158 mln in IPO - filing

SAO PAULO, June 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian waste management company Ambipar Participacoes e Empreendimentos SA has filed for an initial public offering and set its price range between 18.75 reais and 24.75 reais per share, according to a filing.

The company may raise roughly 827 million reais ($158.04 million), considering the mid-point of the range. Ambipar intends to use the proceeds to acquire rivals in Brazil and abroad, pay off debt and expand its business.

$1 = 5.2327 reais Reporting by Carolina Mandl