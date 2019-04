MEXICO CITY, April 9 (Reuters) - America Movil, the Mexican telecoms company controlled by the family of tycoon Carlos Slim, said on Tuesday its shareholders had approved a share buyback plan worth 3 billion pesos ($158.51 million) for the period April 2019 to April 2020.

Shareholders in America Movil also approved a 3 billion peso buyback plan for the previous 12 month period.

$1 = 18.9260 Mexican pesos Reporting by Dave Graham Editing by Anthony Esposito