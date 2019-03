MEXICO CITY, March 19 (Reuters) - Shares in America Movil rose more than 3.5 percent in early trade on Tuesday after the Mexican telecoms firm said on Monday it would acquire 100 percent of rival Nextel’s Brazil operation, strengthening its position in Latin America’s biggest economy. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez Editing by Dave Graham)

