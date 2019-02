MEXICO CITY, Feb 13 (Reuters) - America Movil will spend $8.5 billion on capital expenditures in 2019, the company’s executives said on a call with investors on Wednesday.

America Movil, the Mexican telecoms giant controlled by the family of billionaire Carlos Slim, will focus its capital expenditures on installing fiber, boosting wireless coverage and information technology within the company, executives said. (Reporting by Julia Love and Stefanie Eschenbacher)