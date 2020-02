MEXICO CITY, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Mexico’s America Movil expects to spend $8.5 billion on capital expenditures in 2020, on par with last year, as the company rolls out 5G technology in Latin America, an executive said on Wednesday during a call with analysts.

Shares of America Movil surged on Wednesday after the company reported an increase in fourth-quarter net profit. (Reporting by Julia Love)