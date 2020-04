MEXICO CITY, April 28 (Reuters) - America Movil, the Mexican telecommunications giant, on Tuesday reported a first-quarter net loss of 29.38 billion pesos ($1.24 billion).

Total revenue for the company, which is controlled by the family of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, inched up to 250.1 billion pesos in the quarter.

$1 = 23.7980 pesos as of March 31