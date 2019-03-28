American Airlines indefinitely suspends flights to Venezuela

March 28 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc is indefinitely suspending its flights to Venezuela, as the country continues to struggle with political turmoil and unrest.

The airline will continue working with team members, union leaders and other key stakeholders to restart service when conditions are right, a company spokeswoman told Reuters on Thursday.

American Airlines had temporarily suspended its flights to the country earlier this month after its pilots union urged its workers to deny trips in the wake of a travel advisory issued by the U.S. State Department.

A number of airlines have stopped their flights to the South American country because of security concerns and disputes over money they say the Venezuelan government owes them. (Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru and Tracy Rucinski in Chicago; Editing by Anil D’Silva)