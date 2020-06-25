Anglo American to buy wind power energy from Brazil's Casa dos Ventos

SAO PAULO, June 25 (Reuters) - Global miner Anglo American has reached an agreement to buy 95 megawatts of wind power from Brazil’s Casa dos Ventos for 20 years, starting in 2022, according to a statement issued on Thursday.

Casa dos Ventos said its wind plant in the northeastern state of Rio Grande do Norte will provide Anglo American with roughly 30% of its energy consumption in Brazil.

The contract value has not been disclosed, but Casa dos Ventos said the agreement may lead Anglo American to buy a stake in its plants in the future. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; writing by Carolina Mandl; editing by Jonathan Oatis)