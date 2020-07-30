Noticias de Mercados
Anglo American's first-half profit slumps 39% on COVID-19 lockdowns

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Diversified miner Anglo American said on Thursday first- half profits fell 39% as coronavirus-related lockdowns hit production and it said it was halving its interim dividend.

The London-listed miner posted underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $3.4 billion in the six months that ended June 30, beating consensus of $3 billion from nine analysts compiled by Vuma.

Anglo nearly halved its interim dividend to 28 cents per share. This was in line with its 40% payout policy.

