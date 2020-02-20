Noticias de Mercados
Anglo American's 2019 profit up 9% on higher iron ore, precious metals prices

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Global miner Anglo American said on Thursday its full year profits climbed 9% as higher prices for iron ore and precious metals offset weakness in diamonds and coal.

Anglo’s underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose to $10 billion in the year to December from $9.16 billion a year earlier.

The figure was in line with analysts’ average estimate of $9.97 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Edmund Blair)

