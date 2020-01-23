Anglo American's fourth-quarter output rises on Brazil mine strength

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Anglo American on Thursday reported a 4% increase in fourth-quarter production, driven by a ramp-up at its Brazilian Minas-Rio mine, while water shortages at its Los Bronces mine in Chile weighed on the global miner’s copper output.

“We have delivered our full-year production targets across the business ... Increased production at Metallurgical Coal in Australia was offset by the drought in Chile,” Chief Executive Officer Mark Cutifani said in a statement. (Reporting by Shanima A and Noor Zainab in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)