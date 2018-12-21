Anglo American resumes operations at Minas-Rio

LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Anglo American on Friday announced the resumption of operations at its Minas-Rio iron ore operation in Brazil after months of closure.

The company halted production at the mine after two leaks in March in the pipeline, which channels slurry more than 500 km (310 miles) from Minas Gerais state to the port in Rio de Janeiro state.

In November, a notice seen by Reuters showed the company expected the pipeline to be ready to receive iron ore from Minas-Rio by the end of that month. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by David Evans)