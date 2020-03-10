Noticias de Mercados
March 10, 2020 / 8:01 PM / in an hour

Anglo American signs solar energy contract for Minas Gerais

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

BRASILIA, March 10 (Reuters) - Anglo American has signed a 15-year contract in Brazil to buy 70 MW of solar power from Atlas Renewable Energy as of 2022 for its operation in Minas Gerais, the mining company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Atlas will invest 881 million reais ($190 million) in a solar farm in Minas Gerais state to cover the Anglo American contract, the mining company said. Anglo aims to be using 100% renewable energy by 2022.

$1 = 4.6430 reais Reporting by Roberto Samora Editing by Leslie Adler

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below