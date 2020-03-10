Anglo American signs solar energy contract for Minas Gerais

BRASILIA, March 10 (Reuters) - Anglo American has signed a 15-year contract in Brazil to buy 70 MW of solar power from Atlas Renewable Energy as of 2022 for its operation in Minas Gerais, the mining company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Atlas will invest 881 million reais ($190 million) in a solar farm in Minas Gerais state to cover the Anglo American contract, the mining company said. Anglo aims to be using 100% renewable energy by 2022.

$1 = 4.6430 reais