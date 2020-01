SAO PAULO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Brazil education company Anima Educacao said in a securities filing on Monday that it will issue up to 30.35 million new shares to be priced on Jan. 29.

The offer could reach 1.01 billion reais ($242 million), based on the company’s closing share price on Friday.

The transaction is being managed by XP Invesstimentos, Bradesco BBI, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Itau BBA. ($1 = 4.1731 reais) (Reporting by Paula Arend Laier; Editing by Alex Richardson)