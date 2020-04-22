UPDATE 2-Copper miner Antofagasta cuts 2020 capex and tempers output plans

* 2020 copper output to be at lower end of guidance

* Capex to be less than $1.3 bln from $1.5 bln

* Operations functioning with two-thirds of workers (Adds detail, context)

By Zandi Shabalala

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - Chile’s Antofagasta on Wednesday cut capital expenditure for the year and said copper production would be at the lower end of guidance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The deadly virus has routed global markets, disrupted supply chains and forced miners to slow or shut operations as governments introduced measures to curb the spread of the infection.

The London-listed miner this month announced it would suspend its Los Pelabres Expansion project for about four months and was operating with about two-thirds of its workforce at its mines in Chile.

“Copper production, costs and capital expenditure guidance for 2020 is highly dependent on how the health emergency evolves over the coming months,” Antofagasta said in a statement.

Annual copper production is now expected to be at the lower end of its range of 725,000-755,000 tonnes, it said.

Production in the three months to March rose 4.6% to 194,000 tonnes compared with the previous quarter while costs fell.

Capital expenditure for the year would now amount to less than $1.3 billion compared to an original plan of $1.5 billion, the miner said.

In March, Antofagasta warned the figure could be in the range of $1.3-1.5 billion.

Other metals producers such as Glencore and Norsk Hydro have also moved to shore up their balance sheets by delaying dividend payments.

Anglo American, Teck Resources and Freeport-McMoran are among those which have announced temporary closures of operations.

Exports from top copper supplier Chile have been largely unaffected despite a coronavirus state of emergency but Reuters reported this month that its miners were looking to reduce production.

Copper prices are down about 18% this year on plummeting demand and slowing global growth. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala, editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely)