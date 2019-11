Nov 4 (Reuters) - Copper producer Antofagasta Plc on Monday pointed to a bigger hit from protests in Chile, expecting to cut about 10,000 tonnes from production, including what it had previously estimated, and said its mines in the South American country were operational again.

The miner said it now expects annual copper production of 750,000 to 770,000 tonnes, compared with a previous forecast of 750,000 to 790,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)