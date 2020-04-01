Antofagasta says renewable energy to power Centinela mine from 2022

April 1 (Reuters) - Copper miner Antofagasta said on Wednesday its Centinela mine in Chile would be powered by renewable sources from 2022 under an agreement with power company Engie Energía Chile.

The company said the unit had signed a new power purchase agreement with Engie Energía effective from 2022 until 2033 for the supply of power generated from renewable sources.

“This is an important step in achieving our target to reduce our carbon emissions by 300,000 tonnes by 2022,” Antofagasta’s chief executive, Iván Arriagada, said. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)