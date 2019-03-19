Noticias de Mercados
March 19, 2019 / 7:30 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

Antofagasta annual profit drops, payout better than expected

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

March 19 (Reuters) - Chilean copper miner Antofagasta Plc posted a 13.9 percent drop in annual core earnings on Tuesday, hurt by higher input costs and lower sales volumes, but declared a higher-than-expected dividend payout.

The FTSE-100 company said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to $2.23 billion in the year ended Dec. 31, from $2.59 billion a year ago.

The company lowered its final dividend by about 9 percent to 37 cents from last year, but was better than Peel Hunt analysts’ expectation of 18 cents. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below