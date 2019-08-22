Noticias de Mercados
August 22, 2019 / 6:25 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 22 minutes ago

Miner Antofagasta first-half profit jumps 44%



Aug 22 (Reuters) - Chilean miner Antofagasta Plc on Thursday reported a 44% jump in first-half profit, benefiting from higher copper sales, by-product revenue and lower cost of production.

The FTSE-100 copper miner said core earnings rose to $1.31 billion in the six months ended June 30 from $904.2 million last year. Margins expanded from a year earlier to 51.7%.

Revenue rose 19% to $2.53 billion, but net cash costs fell 22% to $1.19 per pound of copper. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

