UPDATE 2-Antofagasta earnings dive 22% on weaker copper, keeps dividend

* Antofagasta cuts dividend by 42%

* Maintains copper output, spending targets

* H1 profits close to consensus (Adds detail, background, shares, analyst)

By Shanima A and Zandi Shabalala

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Chile’s Antofagasta maintained its dividend and restarted growth projects, even after lower copper prices drove down its first-half earnings by 22%, it said on Thursday, pushing its shares lower.

Its London-listed shares fell 4% by 0850 GMT, making it the worst performer in an index of its peers.

Antofagasta’s operations have been run with about two-thirds of the usual workforce because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mining disruptions in Chile, the world’s largest producer of mined copper, have nevertheless been minimal despite a spike in infections among workers.

Antogasta said the six-month delay to the expansion of its flagship Los Pelambres mine had cost it $50 million, but that the project had resumed work.

It reiterated its targets for production, costs and spending for the full year.

Antofagasta said realised copper prices were 12.5% lower in the first half of the year compared to a year ago, while sales were down 2.2%.

This pressured the miner’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA), down 22% to $1.01 billion for the six months ended June 30, landing close to market consensus.

Prices of copper, widely used in power and construction, have rebounded nearly 50% from lows hit in March to around $6,600 per tonne, lifted by supply concerns and higher demand from top consumer China.

Antofagasta, which cut its 2019 final dividend by $70 million in May, declared an interim payout that was 42% lower at 6.2 cents per share compared to the same period last year.

This was still in line with its policy of paying a minimum of 35% of underlying net earnings and was slightly ahead of consensus.

“It (the interim dividend) does indicate that the Antofagasta team feels it and its operations have adjusted to the present situation and operations are running well,” Peter Mallin-Jones, an analyst at Peel Hunt, said.

Antofagasta’s bigger London-listed rivals BHP , Anglo American and Rio Tinto have also kept dividends, although Glencore has not. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru and Zandi Shabalala in London; editing by Uttaresh.V, Aditya Soni and Barbara Lewis)