UPDATE 1-Antofagasta to review 2020 expenditure as 2019 profit rises

(Adds detail)

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - Chilean copper producer Antofagasta on Tuesday reported a 9.5% rise in 2019 core profit but said it might rein in its 2020 spending plans in light of a worsened global economic outlook.

The London-listed miner said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to $2.4 billion in the year ended Dec. 31 from $2.2 billion a year earlier.

“In view of the current global situation, the expenditure programme is being reviewed to identify possible savings or deferrals,” Antofagasta said in a statement.

The miner, which operates four mines in Chile, said capital expenditure in 2020 is expected to be in the range of $1.3-1.5 billion compared to $1.5 billion previously announced.

The coronavirus has now infected more than 182,000 people globally, according to a Reuters tally, and has disrupted supply chains and roiled global markets. Antofagasta said it was evaluating the potential impact of the virus on its supply chain and its customers “and is seeking to secure access to critical supplies and to increase storage capacity for its products in case of cancelled sales.”

The company said in January that its 2019 copper production rose 6.2% to 770,000 tonnes and kept its 2020 target at a range of 725,000-755,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala, editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely)