Noticias de Mercados
December 23, 2019 / 1:08 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 34 minutes ago

Apache, Total form venture to explore Block 58 in offshore Suriname

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

Dec 22 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Apache Corp said on Sunday it entered into a joint venture agreement with France’s Total S.A. to explore and develop an offshore block off Suriname.

Under the deal, Apache and Total will each hold a 50% working interest in Block 58.

Apache said it will receive $5 billion of cash carry on its first $7.5 billion of appraisal and development capital along with other considerations.

Apache will operate the first three exploration wells in the block, including the Maka Central-1 well, and subsequently transfer operatorship to Total. (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below