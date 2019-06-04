Noticias de Mercados
June 4, 2019 / 5:41 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

Aptiv says proposed Mexico tariffs to cost $17 mln per month

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

June 4 (Reuters) - U.S. auto parts maker Aptiv Plc said on Tuesday if the Trump administration levied a 5% tariff on Mexican imports, it would cost the company $17 million per month.

Speaking at an investor conference in Boston, company executives said Aptiv imports products worth a little over $3 billion a year from Mexico.

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on imports from Mexico in a bid to curb illegal immigration - a move that analysts say could cost automakers and suppliers as much as $23 billion. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas and Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below