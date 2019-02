SAO PAULO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Inhabitants of the Brazilian city of Itatiaiuçu in the state of Minas Gerais have been evacuated as a Arcelor Mittal dam is at risk, firefighters said on Friday.

They did not explain what type of risk the dam posed.

Separately, miner Vale SA evacuated 500 people from another dam area in Minas Gerais in a preventive measure. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira, in Belo Horizonte; and Pedro Fonseca, in Rio; writing by Carolina Mandl; editing by Jason Neely)