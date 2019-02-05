Noticias de Mercados
Archer Daniels Midland quarterly profit slumps 60 pct

Feb 1 (Reuters) - U.S. grains merchant Archer Daniels Midland Co on Tuesday reported a 60 percent slump in fourth-quarter profit compared with the same period a year earlier when it recorded a tax gain.

Net earnings attributable to ADM fell to $315 million, or 55 cents per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, from $788 million, or $1.39 per share, a year earlier, when the company recorded $249 million in tax gains.

Revenue fell to $15.95 billion from $16.07 billion. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)

