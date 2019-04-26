Noticias de Mercados
April 26, 2019 / 11:09 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 2 hours ago

Archer Daniels Midland 1st-qtr profit falls 41 pct

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

April 26 (Reuters) - U.S. grains merchant Archer Daniels Midland Co reported a 41 percent drop in first-quarter profit on Friday, following floods and severe weather conditions that hit the U.S. Midwest earlier this year.

Net earnings attributable to the company fell to $233 million, or 41 cents per share, in the three months ended March 31, from $393 million, or 70 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $15.30 billion from $15.53 billion.

Archer Daniels is the ‘A’ of the so-called “ABCD” quartet of global crop merchants, which also includes Bunge Ltd, Cargill Inc and Louis Dreyfus Co. (Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below