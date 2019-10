SAO PAULO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian educational software firm Arco Plaftorm Ltd priced its shares in a follow-on at $43 each, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Arco and its shareholders, who include private equity firm General Atlantic, raised $331 million reais in the offering, managed by the investment banking units of Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Itau Unibanco Holding SA. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl and Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)