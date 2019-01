BUENOS AIRES, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Economic activity in recession-hit Argentina fell 7.5 percent in November versus the same month in 2017, government data showed on Thursday, marking eight straight months of year-on-year losses.

Activity sank 2.2 percent in the first 11 months of 2018 year versus the same 2017 period, data released by the official Indec statistics agency showed.

Reporting by Hugh Bronstein Editing by Leslie Adler