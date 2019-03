Argentina January economic activity down 5.7 pct yr/yr

BUENOS AIRES, March 28 (Reuters) - Economic activity in Argentina fell 5.7 percent in January versus the same month in 2018, according to government data released on Thursday, marking 10 straight months of year-on-year losses.

In December, monthly economic activity was 7.0 percent lower than the same month the prior year, following a 7.5 percent dip in November. The monthly data is seen as a leading indicator of Argentina’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth. (Reporting by Jorge Iorio; Writing by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Sandra Maler)