Argentina bondholders set up creditor group to talk with new government

Dec 17 (Reuters) - A large group of Argentina’s bond holders have formally set up a creditor group they said on Tuesday, ahead of debt restructuring talks with the country’s new government that are expected to get underway shortly.

“A group of large institutional holders of outstanding debt securities issued by the Republic of Argentina are collaborating together with the objective of facilitating a constructive dialogue with the Republic’s new administration, anticipating potential liquidity challenges that the Republic may face in the coming months,” the group said in a statement.

It added it was committed to conducting talks under G20-endorsed Principles for Stable Capital Flows and Fair Debt Restructuring, “which include transparency and timely flow of information, open dialogue, good faith actions, and fair treatment among creditor classes.”

The group said it had designated UBS Securities and Mens Sana Advisors as financial advisors. (Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Chris Reese )