Argentina's Jan 2028 bond trades at record low -MarketAxess data

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Argentina’s January 2028 bond traded below 40 cents on the dollar on Thursday, a record low, according to MarketAxess data.

Argentine spreads over safe-haven U.S. Treasury bonds, which measure perceived risk of default, also rose 185 basis points to 2,257 on Thursday on JP Morgan’s Emerging Markets Bond Index Plus after the government announced plans to “reprofile” about $100 billion of its debt.

