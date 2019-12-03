U.S. tariff curve ball whacks Argentina dollar bonds lower

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Argentina’s dollar-denominated bonds came under pressure on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced on U.S. steel and aluminum imports from Argentina and Brazil in a surprise move.

The country’s international law bonds maturing in 2021 fell by 2.4 cents in the dollar to 42.951 cents while the 2027 issue slipped 2.27 cents to 37.98 cents, both suffering their biggest daily price declines since later August.

Brazil's dollar-denominated bonds traded broadly flat.