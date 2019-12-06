Martín Guzman: Argentine whiz-kid economist and acolyte of Stiglitz

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Argentina’s Martin Guzman, a whiz-kid economist with close ties to influential U.S. economist Joseph Stiglitz, will bring a sharp academic intellect but little policy-making experience to the task of reviving Latin America’s third largest economy and fending off default.

Guzman, a debt specialist at Columbia who has a doctorate from Brown University, is expected to be confirmed as economy minister later on Friday in the cabinet of President-elect Alberto Fernandez, who takes office on Dec. 10.

Reuters, citing a source with direct knowledge of the matter, reported on Friday Guzman would be named to head the key economic portfolio barring any unexpected last minute change.

He will need all his training as Argentina braces for fraught negotiations with creditors to restructure around $100 billion in sovereign debt while steering the recession-hit country back to growth and taming inflation.

“He was one of my best students, always very focused on macroeconomics and the study of crisis analysis,” Luis Secco, a renowned Argentine economist who taught Guzman at the National University of La Plata, told Reuters.

“He has the technical qualities to succeed as minister.”

Guzman works on a research team and edits a journal with Nobel Prize-winning economist Stiglitz, a former World Bank chief economist who has criticized outgoing President Mauricio Macri’s tight fiscal policies for stalling Argentina’s economy.

Stiglitz is a frequent critic of the International Monetary Fund.

Guzman, 37, supports a growth-led model to help Argentina to pay off its debts. In a presentation in November he called for Argentina to halt debt servicing until 2022 and for the country to only use funds from a $57 billion financing deal with the IMF for investment.

[LINK: bit.ly/2qxqwbu]

“Nobody wants a default. Argentina needs to generate repayment capacity,” he said in a radio interview in October. “If the Argentine economy does not come out of this recessive spiral, it will not be able to pay the debt later.”

The research economist typically spends half the year at Columbia University in New York, and the other half in Buenos Aires, where he teaches an course in macroeconomics and debt. (Reporting by Marina Lammertyn; Editing by Adam Jourdan and Tom Brown)