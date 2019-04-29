Argentine central bank says eases restrictions on forex interventions

BUENOS AIRES, April 29 (Reuters) - Argentina’s central bank said on Monday it would ease limits on its foreign exchange market interventions in an effort to better control volatility of the country’s peso.

The monetary policy committee said in a statement that the bank may sell dollars below the previous threshold of 51.448 pesos per dollar, which had not been allowed under the country’s $56 billion standby financing deal with the International Monetary Fund. (Reporting by Hugh Bronstein Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)