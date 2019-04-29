UPDATE 3-Argentine peso rises after central bank eases intervention limits

(Adds Tuesday labor strike, details of new central bank intervention policy)

By Walter Bianchi and Gabriel Burin

BUENOS AIRES, April 29 (Reuters) - Argentina’s embattled peso opened higher on Monday after the central bank said it would ease limits on its foreign exchange market interventions in an effort to better control volatility of the currency.

The peso shot 3.37 percent higher at the open to 44.45 per U.S. dollar. Minutes earlier the bank said it may sell dollars below the previous threshold of 51.448 pesos per dollar, which had not been allowed under the country’s $56 billion standby financing deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“The Central Bank of Argentina introduced important measures today to address recent financial market and foreign exchange volatility. We support these measures, which are well calibrated to the challenges facing Argentina,” IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said in a statement sent to reporters.

The previous limits of the central bank’s non-intervention zone were arranged in October 2018 as a way to stop the hemorrhaging of the peso, which bled 50 percent of its value against the dollar last year.

The peso nonetheless hit a record low close on Friday, ending a tough week for local markets buffeted by uncertainty over Argentina’s recession, heavy debt load, inflation running at more than 54 percent and the October general election.

President Mauricio Macri wants to win a second term in October. A proponent of free markets, Macri came to office in 2015 as a favorite among business leaders and investors.

Opinion polls show him losing popularity as he cuts public utility subsidies and raises taxes to erase the primary fiscal deficit this year under a $56 billion standby deal he signed in 2018 with the IMF.

Argentina’s previous leader, Cristina Fernandez, a free-spending populist who increased government’s role in the economy, has meanwhile been rising in the polls.

The likely increase in dollar sales announced by the central bank on Monday was expected to drain pesos from the economy, further adjusting an already ultra-tight monetary policy.

Benchmark interest rates have risen to over 70 percent, worsening the recession by choking off credit to businesses.

Labor unions have called for a national strike on Tuesday in protest of government austerity measures, which have proven painful for families already hit hard by the combination of a shrinking economy and fast-rising consumer prices.

Writing by Hugh Bronstein Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Steve Orlofsky