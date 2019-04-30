Argentina's peso rises following central bank measures: traders

BUENOS AIRES, April 30 (Reuters) - Argentina’s peso gained against the dollar on Tuesday after the central bank said the previous day it would ease limits on its foreign exchange market interventions in an effort to better control volatility of the country’s peso.

The peso was up 1.12 percent at the open to 43.60 per U.S. dollar, building on gains from Monday.

The central bank said earlier this week it may sell dollars below the previous threshold of 51.448 pesos per dollar, which had not been allowed under the country’s $56 billion standby financing deal with the International Monetary Fund. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola, writing by Dave Sherwood)