February 13, 2019 / 2:36 PM / in 7 hours

Argentine central bank buys $18 mln at average 38.0786 pesos per dollar

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Argentina’s central bank bought $18 million in the foreign exchange market on Wednesday, at average 38.0786 pesos per U.S. dollar, a spokesman for the bank said.

The purchase brought to $978 million the amount of dollar purchased in interventions so far this year as part of the monetary authority’s effort to keep the local currency in a trading band, which was at 38.209 to 49.447 pesos to the greenback on Wednesday. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi, writing by Hugh Bronstein)

