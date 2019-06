BUENOS AIRES, June 26 (Reuters) - Argentina posted a current account deficit of $3.849 billion in the first quarter of 2019 compared with a revised deficit of $9.369 billion in the same period a year ago, the official statistics agency said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Jorge Iorio Writing by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Tom Brown)

