BUENOS AIRES, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Argentina consumer prices rose 4.0% in August, the country’s statistics agency said on Thursday.

That brought year-to-date inflation to 30.0%, the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INDEC) said. Rolling 12-month inflation is running at 54.5%. (Reporting by Jorge Iorio, writing by Cassandra Garrison, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)