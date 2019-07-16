UPDATE 1-Argentina inflation cools for third straight month in June

(Adds historical data on inflation, IMF estimates and graphic)

BUENOS AIRES, July 16 (Reuters) - Argentina consumer prices rose 2.7% in June, the country’s statistics agency said on Tuesday, marking the third straight month of deceleration.

That brought year-to-date inflation to 22.4%, the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INDEC) said. Rolling 12-month inflation was running at 55.8% in June, edging down from 57.3% recorded a month earlier.

The slower rise will be welcome news for Argentine President Mauricio Macri, who has been struggling to stabilize the country’s battered economy through unpopular austerity measures as he seeks re-election in October.

The June inflation data is one of several recent economic indicators, including a stronger peso and slowly falling interest rates, that paint a slightly rosier picture of Macri’s chances of staying in office.

Argentina is still digging itself out of a biting recession, after 2018 saw inflation rising 47.6%, part of the broader financial turmoil that has left a third of Latin America’s No. 3 economy in poverty, pushed interest rates skyward and sent the peso tumbling against the dollar.

Reporting by Jorge Iorio; writing by Cassandra Garrison Editing by Leslie Adler and Jonathan Oatis