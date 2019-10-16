Argentina inflation speeds up to 5.9% in September

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Argentina consumer prices rose 5.9% in September, the country’s statistics agency said on Wednesday, the sharpest jump in a year and faster than a 4% rise a month earlier amid a flaring economic crisis in Latin America’s no. 3 economy.

That brought year-to-date inflation to 37.7%, the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INDEC) said. Rolling 12-month inflation is running at 53.5%. (Reporting by Jorge Iorio; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Sandra Maler)