Argentina's Guzman says government not seeking to reduce primary fiscal deficit this year

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Argentine Economy Minister Martin Guzman said on Wednesday the government is not seeking to reduce its primary fiscal deficit this year.

Guzman, speaking to members of Congress, said the policies of the International Monetary Fund are responsible for Argentina’s current debt crisis.

The government has a firm willingness to pay its debts but “does not have the capacity to do so,” Guzman added. (Reporting by Hugh Bronstein; writing by Cassandra Garrison; editing by Chris Reese)