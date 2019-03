BUENOS AIRES, March 26 (Reuters) - Argentina issued three series of treasury notes denominated in U.S. dollars and Argentine pesos on Tuesday for an equivalent of about $2.41 billion, the economy ministry said in a statement.

The issuance included $600 million in so-called “Letes” notes due on October 25, 2019, at a nominal annual interest rate of 4.5 percent.

- Exchange rate: 1 dollar = 42.65 pesos <ARS = RASL> (Reporting by Maximilian Heath, writing by Hugh Bronstein)