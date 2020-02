BUENOS AIRES, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Argentina has decided to postpone a principal payment on the country’s AF20 bond until Sept. 30 as part of the government’s wider debt restructuring plan, the Economy Ministry said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The payment had been due on Thursday. The government plans to continue making scheduled interest payments on the bond, the statement said.

Reporting by Eliana Raszewski, writing by Hugh Bronstein