UPDATE 1-Argentina to postpone principal payment on AF20 bond until Sept. 30

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Argentina has decided to postpone a principal payment on the country’s AF20 bond until Sept. 30 as part of the government’s wider debt restructuring plan, the Economy Ministry said on Tuesday.

The payment had been due on Thursday. The government plans to continue making scheduled interest payments on the bond, it said in a statement.

The peso denominated instrument is linked to Argentina’s foreign exchange rate, and was issued under Argentine law.

“The amortization will be postponed until Sept. 30 in order to allow more time for the bond to be restructured in a way that is consistent with the restructuring of the rest of our external debt,” the statement said.

