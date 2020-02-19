Argentine bonds await IMF signals about severity of debt revamp

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Argentine bond investors waited on Wednesday for word from the International Monetary Fund about the sustainability of the country’s debt and whether official meetings in Buenos Aires would yield a recommendation of a steep debt restructuring.

Bond prices have stumbled a total 3.5% lower so far this year as uncertainty rises about the ability of Argentina to pay $44 billion to the IMF, its biggest single creditor, and tens of billions of dollar more to private bondholders.

IMF economists were set to wrap up six days of meetings with government and central bank officials with a statement expected later on Wednesday or Thursday. The talks were called by Economy Minister Martin Guzman, who says the government needs to restructure about $100 billion in obligations.

The question is how much blood from bondholders will be left on the floor after the restructuring operation.

“It would be positive for the market to see a statement from the IMF that says Argentina’s debt can become sustainable by postponing principal bond payments and reducing interest rate coupons. And that the IMF would support that kind of restructuring,” said Fernando Marrul, head of Buenos Aires consultancy FM and Associates.

“The worst-case scenario for bondholders would be for the IMF to issue a statement that supports a deep haircut, or a cut in principal owed to bondholders,” he added. “So far we do not have a lot of information about the meetings. We need to know what the IMF thinks about Argentina’s debt sustainability.”

Local debt prices took a hit last week after the government was forced to abandon a bond sale due to low investor interest, and then stunned holders by unilaterally pushing back the principal payment of a local bond from Thursday until Sept. 30.

Guzman said austerity policies previously prescribed by the IMF were to blame for Argentina’s debt crisis and warned that future policies would not be dictated by bondholders who were likely to find the upcoming negotiations “frustrating”. (Reporting by Hugh Bronstein; editing by Nick Macfie)