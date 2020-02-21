Argentine bonds recover from IMF blow; more bumps ahead

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Argentina’s sovereign bonds edged up on Friday after a tumultuous week following the International Monetary Fund’s saying the South American nation would need major debt restructuring amid concerns about default.

Local over-the-counter bonds rose an average 1.1%, trimming losses for the week to just 0.5%. A dollar ‘Par’ bond was one of the top performers, up 3.1%.

Argentina is facing tough negotiations with creditors and the IMF to restructure around $100 billion in debt that the country’s new Peronist government says that it cannot pay unless given time to revive stalled economic growth.

The IMF, which wrapped up a visit to Argentina earlier this week, said the country’s debt situation had become “unsustainable” and that private creditors would need to make a “meaningful contribution” to resolve the crisis.

That was taken as a signal to bondholders that they would need to accept steep losses in the restructuring process and boosted the government’s negotiating position as it looks to strike a deal with creditors before the end of March.

Market insiders said that bonds, already at distressed levels after plummeting last year, would continue to bounce around on news about the ongoing debt talks.

“The debt issue goes on and will to continue to be the market thermometer which will keep swirling around until there is a final resolution,” said one trader.

Argentina’s country risk index eased 37 units to 2,055 basis points around midday, elevated but down from almost 2,600 points September.

The country’s S&P Merval stock index edged down slightly, while the peso currency was flat.

Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Jorge Otaola and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Dan Grebler