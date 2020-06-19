Argentina creditors 'ready to engage' in talks but disappointed with govt -statement

NEW YORK, June 19 (Reuters) - Key creditors holding Argentina’s foreign debt said on Friday they “remain ready to engage constructively” in talks to restructure the South American country’s debt but were disappointed with the government’s decision to “terminate dialogue with creditors.”

The Ad Hoc group of BlackRock, AllianceBernstein and others as well as the Exchange Bondholder Group of HBK Investments, Monarch and Pharo among others said that proposals submitted in past weeks show “all stakeholders made substantial progress towards a consensual restructuring.”

Argentina on Friday extended the deadline to negotiate with its creditors to July 24, though the government and some holders terminated negotiations this week without having reached a deal.

Reporting by Karin Strohecker and Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Sandra Maler