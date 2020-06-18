Argentina country risk spread increases amid tension in bond revamp talks

BUENOS AIRES, June 18 (Reuters) - Argentina’s country risk spread increased by 145 basis points to 2,687 bps over safe-haven U.S. Treasuries on Thursday, the morning after the government announced it would not cede further to creditors in bond restructuring talks.

The government had recently revamped its sovereign debt offer but not enough to win over bondholders, with one key creditor group warning that negotiations had failed. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Catherine Evans)