BUENOS AIRES, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Argentina economy ministry said in a statement on Friday it was planning a new debt swap auction on Feb. 3 to exchange some bonds maturing this year for others with later payment schedules in 2021 to help ease a wider debt crunch. (Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

